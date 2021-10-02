Deutsche Bank AG Has $15.83 Million Stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,906 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in QAD were worth $15,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QADA. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in QAD in the second quarter valued at $11,555,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QAD in the second quarter valued at $5,129,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in QAD by 8,641.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,589 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in QAD by 163.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 51,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in QAD by 130.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 28,632 shares in the last quarter. 48.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QADA opened at $87.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.12 and a 200-day moving average of $78.84. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 264.77 and a beta of 1.33. QAD Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $89.01.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $84.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

