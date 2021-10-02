Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 98,879 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 317,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 98,879 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $14,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in CubeSmart by 118.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 22,196 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 17.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 415,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,255,000 after acquiring an additional 62,884 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CubeSmart by 11.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,888,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,433,000 after acquiring an additional 200,388 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in CubeSmart by 61.7% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 338,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Shares of CUBE opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $55.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.