Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,387,713 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,387,713 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $13,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 57.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 72,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $316,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.69.

In related news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $141,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,546.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNA stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.47 and a fifty-two week high of $191.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

