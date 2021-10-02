Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,182 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $13,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 50,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,226,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,569,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,809,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,284,000 after purchasing an additional 105,283 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 88.8% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 39,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth $48,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.72. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0797 dividend. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.95%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

