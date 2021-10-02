DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $268.26

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 268.26 ($3.50) and traded as low as GBX 255.70 ($3.34). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 259.50 ($3.39), with a volume of 65,712 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of £645.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 267.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 271.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This is an increase from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a yield of 2.76%.

About DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

