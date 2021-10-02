DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) and Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Financial Survey

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) and Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstead Mortgage has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Capstead Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondRock Hospitality -155.43% -28.76% -15.43% Capstead Mortgage 74.89% 10.89% 0.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.5% of Capstead Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Capstead Mortgage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and Capstead Mortgage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondRock Hospitality 0 5 4 0 2.44 Capstead Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A

DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus target price of $8.66, indicating a potential downside of 12.30%. Given DiamondRock Hospitality’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DiamondRock Hospitality is more favorable than Capstead Mortgage.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Capstead Mortgage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondRock Hospitality $299.49 million 6.94 -$394.38 million ($0.42) -23.50 Capstead Mortgage $186.74 million 3.50 -$129.57 million $0.65 10.38

Capstead Mortgage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DiamondRock Hospitality. DiamondRock Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capstead Mortgage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Capstead Mortgage beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. The company was founded by Mark W. Brugger, William W. McCarten, and John L. Williams in 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

