DIGG Price Reaches $51,319.63 on Major Exchanges (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for about $51,319.63 or 1.06685889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market capitalization of $25.86 million and $413,892.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00067942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00106980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.44 or 0.00148519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,134.34 or 1.00064129 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.37 or 0.07041844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002582 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 504 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

