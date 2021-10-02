Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 700,718 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,612,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.55% of The Kroger worth $444,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in The Kroger by 10.9% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in The Kroger by 2.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in The Kroger by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the second quarter worth $863,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR opened at $39.14 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,428 shares of company stock valued at $855,251. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. MKM Partners upped their price target on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

