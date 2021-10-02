Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $343.27 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,461,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 407,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $343,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after buying an additional 60,052 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,565 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072,612 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,753,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -346.51%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.