Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $353.69 Million Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,636,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,584 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.27% of Acadia Healthcare worth $353,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

ACHC stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.