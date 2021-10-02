Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $502.26 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,462,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 122,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $502,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,919,000 after acquiring an additional 225,447 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Baidu by 0.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,089,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 126.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 59.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $585,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Baidu by 18.5% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,860,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,282,000 after acquiring an additional 289,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $151.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.50 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

