DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

