Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,297 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 175.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 91.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

Dollar General stock opened at $209.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.84. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

