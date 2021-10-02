Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.00 billion-$3.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.12 billion.

Shares of DCI stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $58.65. 352,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,955. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

