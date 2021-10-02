DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 136.3% from the August 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 11.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000.

NYSE DSL opened at $17.96 on Friday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.89%.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

