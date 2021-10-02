DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by 34.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:DBL opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $20.35.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.
