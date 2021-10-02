DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Down to $35.35

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.35, but opened at $34.33. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $33.64, with a volume of 244 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DV shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,148,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,640,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,909,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

