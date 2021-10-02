DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Down to $35.35

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.35, but opened at $34.33. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $33.64, with a volume of 244 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DV shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.64.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,148,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,640,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,909,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.
About DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
