Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on DOCMF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dr. Martens from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC raised shares of Dr. Martens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Dr. Martens stock remained flat at $$5.13 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

