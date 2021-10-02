DragonVein (DVC) Market Cap Reaches $3.50 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and $109,009.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,617.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.03 or 0.01134115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.71 or 0.00467706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.11 or 0.00292143 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00048858 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003372 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000625 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

