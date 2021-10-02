DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “

DTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.36 million. Analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,860,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,428,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,737,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,856,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,819,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

