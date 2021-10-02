Dynamic Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and $62.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000650 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,664.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,289.31 or 0.06901026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00349439 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.88 or 0.01132686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00111802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $254.81 or 0.00534604 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.43 or 0.00466659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.89 or 0.00291387 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

