Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Receives “Hold” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their hold rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $16.84 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $20.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,755.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.