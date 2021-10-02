Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Down to $17.43

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.43, but opened at $16.60. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 27 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $824.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $42,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 160.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $179,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 37.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 234,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.