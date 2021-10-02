East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Short Interest Up 388.0% in September

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 388.0% from the August 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 5,760.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 158.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERES remained flat at $$9.84 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 114,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,859. East Resources Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

