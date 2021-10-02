Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Sells $21,817.40 in Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 1,034 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $21,817.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Darrell W. Crate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $41,600.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $111,100.00.

NYSE DEA opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 80.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

