Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 31.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 51.1% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 74,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 328,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.54.

EMN opened at $102.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.84.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

