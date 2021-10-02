Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the August 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 14.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 468,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 215,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 37,121 shares in the last quarter.

EFL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.36. 33,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,420. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

