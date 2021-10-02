Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 10.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 19.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.3% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 20.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.64.

Ecolab stock traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,947. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.57.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

