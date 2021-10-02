Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Down 5.1% on Insider Selling

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.14. Approximately 377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 66,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Specifically, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $199,689.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $208,765.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,290 shares of company stock worth $905,977.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $290,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $50,494,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $20,044,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,732,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,121,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

