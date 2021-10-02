Eiffage’s (EFGSY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EFGSY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFGSY opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Eiffage has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

