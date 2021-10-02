Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,059 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,327 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,467 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.7% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 49,713 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 27.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9.0% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,635 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA opened at $143.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,759,218 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EA. BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.