Electrum Dark (ELD) Trading Down 23.3% Over Last Week

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $7,717.05 and $84.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

ELD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

