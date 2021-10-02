Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,750 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $13,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Element Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $22.16 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.12.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

