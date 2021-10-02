Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given Buy Rating at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$58.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENB. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.18.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock opened at C$50.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$49.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.38. The company has a market cap of C$102.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$35.80 and a 12 month high of C$51.34.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.95 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.1400001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 109.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.