Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $21.46 on Thursday. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

