Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.80% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.
Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $21.46 on Thursday. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.
