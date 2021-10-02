Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $146.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

ENTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.20.

Entegris stock opened at $124.86 on Tuesday. Entegris has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $135.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.68 and a 200 day moving average of $116.68.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,475,000 after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Entegris by 372.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

