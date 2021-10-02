Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Gap Up to $126.07

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $126.07, but opened at $130.56. Entegris shares last traded at $127.72, with a volume of 3,222 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,073.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,263.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $309,410,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,877 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,989 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $134,377,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,520,000 after acquiring an additional 676,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

