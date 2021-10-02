Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.91.

NYSE:EPD opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after buying an additional 2,138,372 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,539,000 after buying an additional 224,131 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

