Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,493 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 43.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,256 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $34.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CSIQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

