Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM)

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBDM stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46.

