Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $359,000 Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,399 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 489,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,104,000 after purchasing an additional 225,230 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,724,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 108,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 49,174 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,009 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 41,525 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 142,673 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

EGRX opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $745.22 million, a PE ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.15. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $57.77.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGRX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

