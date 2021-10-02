Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 100.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000.

PJUN stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average is $31.02.

