Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $335,000 in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

NYSE ADS opened at $104.22 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.38 and a 200-day moving average of $105.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

