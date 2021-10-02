Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $295.09 Million

Analysts expect Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) to report $295.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $288.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.98 million. Enviva Partners posted sales of $225.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enviva Partners.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $285.04 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Shares of NYSE EVA traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.00. 73,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,390. Enviva Partners has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.815 dividend. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 776.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 821.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 211,225 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 43,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 114,880 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

