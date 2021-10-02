EQT Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of EQT opened at $20.62 on Thursday. EQT has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,489,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after purchasing an additional 89,211 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $790,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 566,202 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 589.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 611,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 522,780 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

