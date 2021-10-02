Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mitsui & Co., Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $60.11 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITSY opened at $436.01 on Thursday. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $311.02 and a 1 year high of $502.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $457.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $21.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

