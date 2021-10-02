Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Regions Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.51. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

Shares of RF opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. Regions Financial has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,103,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,302,610,000 after buying an additional 432,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,824,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,009,000 after purchasing an additional 721,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,537,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,081,000 after purchasing an additional 198,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

