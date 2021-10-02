Equities Analysts Set Expectations for XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:XPHYF)

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for XPhyto Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for XPhyto Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

XPhyto Therapeutics stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. XPhyto Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $78.84 million and a PE ratio of -4.70.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. operates as a bioscience company in Germany and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, such as depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

