Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EQR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $86.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average of $78.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,656,703,000 after purchasing an additional 224,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,878,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,336,000 after purchasing an additional 154,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,069,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

