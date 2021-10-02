Ergo Price Tops $13.11 (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $13.11 or 0.00027274 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $419.59 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,057.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,293.06 or 0.06852381 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00344515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $542.12 or 0.01128070 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00107282 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.85 or 0.00532390 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.00 or 0.00474436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.63 or 0.00290547 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

